Anna Korbak
Elmwood Park - Anna Korbak (nee Opryszka), 87, of Elmwood Park, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born to Theodore and Eva Opryszka in Lemkivshchyna, Ukraine, she came to the United States and has lived in Elmwood Park for the past 55 years.
Beloved wife of Theodore, loving mother of Michael and Andrew, his wife Jenifer, proud grandmother of step-grandchildren Avery & Aiden, and numerous additional relatives.
Services were private
Arrangements by the Patrick J. Conte Funeral Home, Inc., 274 Market Street, Elmwood Park. www.patrickjconte.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 18 to May 19, 2020.