Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Funeral
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
9:15 AM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church
217 President Street
Passaic, NJ
Anna Kowalczyk


Rochelle Park - Kowalczyk, Anna was born in Stawisza, Poland on August 20, 1929. She lived in Lemkiwszczyna until she and her family were resettled to Southwestern Poland during Akcja Wisla, where she lived for many years until she immigrated to United States of America. She lived in Passaic, Clifton and Rochelle Park, New Jersey.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt.

She is survived by her daughter Stefania, son-in-law Jaroslaw, grandchildren Anna and Piotr and his wife Ann, great-grandchildren Michael and Anastasia, and her sister Lubomira Kepkowska who lives in Poland.

She is predeceased by her husband Michal whom she was married to for 69 years, her daughter Janina and son Wladislaw and her brother Mytro Muszynski.

A visitation and celebration of Anna's life will be held on Monday, April 15th from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Marrocco Memorial Chapel, 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton, NJ.

On Tuesday, April 16th, funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel at 9:15 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church, 217 President Street, Passaic, NJ at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery 120 Saddle River Ave, South Hackensack, NJ. "Wicznaja Pamiat". www.marroccos.com
