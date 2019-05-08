Services
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
4:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:15 AM
Service
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints
Garfield, NJ
Clifton - Anna Kuzmich, 97, of Clifton, passed away on May 6, 2019. Born in Poland, Anna came to the US in 1961 and settled in Clifton. A parishioner of Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield, Anna worked as an assembler for Keystone Cameras of Clifton, retiring many years ago.

Beloved wife of the late Walter Kuzmich who passed away in 2008. Devoted mother of John Kuzmich and his wife Elaine of Morganville. Loving grandmother of Karen and Katie. Cherished great grandmother of Kaira Rose. Dear sister of the late Andre, Ivan, Sam, Milania, Julie, and Mary.

Funeral Friday 9:15 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10:30 AM at Russian Orthodox Church of Three Saints, Garfield. Interment, Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Paterson. Visiting Thursday 4-7PM with Parastas at 4PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations to Jersey Shore Rescue Mission, 701 Memorial Dr., Asbury Park, NJ 07712, www.JSRescue.org, in memory of Anna, would be greatly appreciated. www.ShookFH.com
