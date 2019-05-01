Services
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
(973) 779-2386
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
SANTANGELO FUNERAL HOME - Lodi
300 North Main Street
Lodi, NJ 07644
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Gala
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna La Gala

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anna La Gala Obituary
Anna La Gala

Fair Lawn - Anna La Gala (nee Bochiaro), 94, of Fair Lawn, on April 29, 2019. She was formerly a member of the Saddle Brook Golden Agers, and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church in Garfield. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Marilyn Keller and the late Joseph La Gala. Loving grandmother of Michelle Tracy, Cheryl Splaine, Michael La Gala, Pamela Del Mauro, and Kristin Hart. Cherished great-grandmother of Kayla Breaux, Haley Robinson, Samantha La Gala, Michael La Gala, Audrey Splaine, Amelia Del Mauro, Kain Hart, Nicholas Del Mauro, Harper Tracy, Kole Hart, Kara Hart, and great-great-grandmother of Kori, Kaiden, and Zennie. Dear sister of the late Sally Sosna and John Bochiaro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now