Anna La Gala
Fair Lawn - Anna La Gala (nee Bochiaro), 94, of Fair Lawn, on April 29, 2019. She was formerly a member of the Saddle Brook Golden Agers, and a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church in Garfield. Beloved wife of the late Frank. Devoted mother of Marilyn Keller and the late Joseph La Gala. Loving grandmother of Michelle Tracy, Cheryl Splaine, Michael La Gala, Pamela Del Mauro, and Kristin Hart. Cherished great-grandmother of Kayla Breaux, Haley Robinson, Samantha La Gala, Michael La Gala, Audrey Splaine, Amelia Del Mauro, Kain Hart, Nicholas Del Mauro, Harper Tracy, Kole Hart, Kara Hart, and great-great-grandmother of Kori, Kaiden, and Zennie. Dear sister of the late Sally Sosna and John Bochiaro. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral on Friday 10:00 AM at Santangelo Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Lodi then to Our Lady of Mt. Virgin R.C. Church for an 11:00 AM Funeral Mass. Private cremation to follow. Visitation Thursday 4:00-8:00 PM.