Anna Lafferty



New Milford - Anna Lafferty, 90, passed away on May 17, 2020. She was born to the late Josef and Susie Davicsin on April 30, 1930 in Passaic, NJ. where she grew up and went to school. Ann worked as a Bell Telephone Operator before marrying her beloved husband of 67 years, the late Jack Lafferty. While raising her two sons, Michael and Terry, Ann worked for A & P for over 20 years. She is survived by her sons Michael (Nancy) of Virginia Beach and Terry of New Milford. "Alou" is also survived by her grandchildren John, Katie Ann, and Tara as well as a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings John, Marie, Steven, Irene and Helen. Mom and Dad are together again-forever.



Anna will be buried in Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store