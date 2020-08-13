1/
Anna Lapiczak
Anna Lapiczak

Clifton - Lapiczak, Anna (Hryceniak), 94 of Clifton, passed away on August 13, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Stephan Lapiczak. Loving mother to Basil Lapichak & his wife Linda, Maria Kocylowsky & her husband Zenon, and the late Helen L. Cook. She is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Anna was born in Schawnik, Poland and arrived in the United States in 1949 settling in Minersville, PA before moving to the Passaic Clifton area.

She was a member of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic, she was a member of St. Nicholas Seniors and was a pierogi maker for the church. She was a production line worker at Hoffman La Roche for 20 years, prior to that she worked at Revlon for five years and Marcal Paper Products for 4 years.

Graveside Service on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:30 AM at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton. www.marroccos.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Graveside service
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
