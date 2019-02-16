Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Anna Lombardo Obituary
Anna Lombardo

Englewood Cliffs - Anna Lombardo, 69, of Englewood Cliffs formerly of Guttenberg passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019. Born in San Martino, Italy she was retired as an owner of Augie's Deli & Liquor Store in Guttenberg NJ. Beloved wife of Agostino " Augie" Lombardo. Devoted mother of Alex Lombardo and wife Lori, Melina Miniatis and husband Paul. Loving grandmother of Natalia, Luke, Jake and Elena. Visitation on Monday from 3pm-7pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30am at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. Entombment at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee NJ www.vainierifuneralhome.com
