|
|
Anna Lombardo
Englewood Cliffs - Anna Lombardo, 69, of Englewood Cliffs formerly of Guttenberg passed away on Thursday February 14, 2019. Born in San Martino, Italy she was retired as an owner of Augie's Deli & Liquor Store in Guttenberg NJ. Beloved wife of Agostino " Augie" Lombardo. Devoted mother of Alex Lombardo and wife Lori, Melina Miniatis and husband Paul. Loving grandmother of Natalia, Luke, Jake and Elena. Visitation on Monday from 3pm-7pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30am at the VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ. Entombment at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee NJ www.vainierifuneralhome.com