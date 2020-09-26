Anna M (Bolline) Calabrese
Paramus - Anna M. (Bolline) Calabrese, age 100, of Paramus, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Thursday, September 24, 2020. Born and raised in Jersey City, she resided in Paramus for 67 years. She was a member of the Paramus Seniors Club. An avid card player, Anna enjoyed playing bingo, sudoku puzzles, cooking, traveling and most importantly spending time with her family and friends.
Beloved wife of 46 years to the late Joseph P. Calabrese. Loving and devoted mother of Dennis Calabrese and his husband James Barone and the late Joanne Dopf and her surviving husband Evan. Cherished grandmother of Kimberly Gibson and her husband Jonathan and David Dopf. Dear great grandmother of Harrison, Sydney, Christian and Alexandra. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
All services are private. A celebration of Anna's life will be planned for a future date. Arrangements by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc., Fair Lawn, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Anna may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
