Anna M. Delaney
North Arlington - Delaney, Anna M. (nee Letoski), 86, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John B. Delaney. Devoted daughter of the late Frank & Helen (nee Perhach) Letoski. Loving mother of Jacqueline Delaney & her fiancé Sean Petrasek and the late Sandra & James Hodkinson. Cherished grandmother of Christian. Dear sister of Emery Letoski and the late Leo, Johnny, Frankie, Joseph & Robert Letoski, Helen Dwinchick, Dorothy Gados and Florence Magli. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9AM from the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst. Funeral Mass 10AM Queen of Peace R.C. Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Friends will be received Monday 4-8PM. Flowers are accepted or donations may be made to North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad (NAVES), 575 Schuyler Avenue, North Arlington NJ 07031. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
