Anna M. Gizzi
Westwood - Anna M. Gizzi (nee Greco), 101, of Westwood, formerly of Norwood, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019, 9 days short of her 102nd birthday. Beloved wife of the late James G. Gizzi, Sr. "Gene". Loving mother of Mary Elizabeth Baranich, Joseph Gizzi and James G. Gizzi, Jr. She was predeceased by five sisters and one brother. Cherished aunt of many nieces and nephews.
Anna was a seamstress for the ILGWU for many years before retiring. She was an active member of the McGuire Senior Center, Northvale, the Riley Senior Center, Westwood, Northvale Ladies Aux and the Friendship Club of Mt. Zion Church in Westwood. Anna was very creative and talented. She loved people and life and enjoyed arts and crafts, knitting and crocheting and donated many of her blankets and booties to local hospitals.
Visiting hours are Thursday 2-6 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050). A funeral service will be held Friday 12 noon at the funeral home with interment to follow at Tappan Cemetery, Tappan.
