Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
Fair Lawn - Anna M. (Simpson) Manica, age 79, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away at home on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Born in Englewood, NJ and raised in Dumont, she resided in Fair Lawn since 1960. She was a parishioner of St. Anne Church in Fair Lawn as well as a member of the Happy Seniors of Fair Lawn and the Fair Lawn Chapter of AARP. A social woman, Anna enjoyed events with family and friends including the theater and lunch and dinner dates. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren who were the light of her life.

Prior to retiring in 2006, she was a high school secretary with the Fair Lawn Board of Education for 25 years.

Beloved wife of the late Jan Manica. Loving and devoted mother of Jo-Ann Coyle and fiancé Paul Cernek, John Manica and wife Lisa, Michael Manica and wife Jennifer and Paul Manica and wife Patti. Cherished grandmother of Austin, Justin, Jocelyn, Tyler, Trevor, Juliet, Emily, Nate and Katherine.

The family will receive relatives and friends Monday, June 17, 2019, 4-8 pm at Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, 13-31 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn, NJ, 201-797-3500. A funeral service is planned for Tuesday, June 18, 2019, 10:30 am at the funeral home. Committal service will follow at Cedar Lawn Crematory Chapel in Paterson. For additional information, please visit www.vpfairlawn.com.
