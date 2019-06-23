Services
Anna Mae "Ann" (Duncan) Honnick

Paterson - age 80, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Mrs. Honnick was born in Paterson, the daughter of the late Harry and the late Anna Mae (Jordan) Duncan. Ann was a lifelong resident of Paterson and was employed by Preakness Chevrolet in Wayne, as a sales associate. Mrs. Honnick was a member of St. Michael's Episcopal Church in Wayne and belonged to the Women's Bible study there. She loved to travel and her grandchildren were a big part of her life. Ann was a caring and loving person. Ann is survived by her husband Thomas Honnick; her daughter Kimberly Honnick, her son Gregg and his wife Loretta Honnick; and her grandchildren, MacKenzie Honnick and Tristen Honnick. She was predeceased by her brother Rev. Robert J. Duncan. Friends are welcome to attend the visiting on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. and the funeral service on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Moore's Home For Funerals, 1591 Alps Rd, Wayne. Memorial donations may be made to St. Michael's Episcopal Church, 1219 Ratzer Rd, Wayne, NJ 07470, www.stmichaelswayne.org
