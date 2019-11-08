Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd
Totowa, NJ
Funeral
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd
Totowa, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Gerard R.C. Church
Paterson, NJ
Anna Maria Iurato Obituary
Anna Maria Iurato

Riverdale - Anna Maria Iurato (Di Marco) age 86 of Riverdale at rest in Pequannock Township on November 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Arcangelo Iurato (1997). Loving mother of Maria Carmela Granata and her husband John of Pequannock, Ignazio Iurato and his wife Valentina of Totowa, Peter Iurato of West Paterson, Josephine Berthold and her husband Michael of Riverdale and Salvatore Iurato and his wife Yvette of Hopatcong. Dear grandmother of David, Amanda, Arcangelo, Angela, Nicole, Adora, Ariana, Arcangelo, Amanda and Jonathon. Great-grandmother of Johnathon, Jace, Skylar, Luna, Emma and Kaylin. Sister of Santo, Salvatore, Joseph, Vinnie and the late Biagio and the late Giovanna. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in Santa Croce, Camerina, Italy, she came to the United States in 1972 and resided in Paterson before moving to Riverdale. She was a Homemaker. She was a member of the Santa Croce Society, Paterson. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd, Totowa, on Monday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. Gerard R.C. Church, Paterson at 9:30 AM. Entombment at Laurel Grove Memorial Park Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Sunday from 3:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
