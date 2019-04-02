|
Anna Marie Sabatello Altamore
Wood-Ridge - Anna Marie Sabatello Altamore, 95, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in New York City, Anna Marie lived in Queens, Teaneck and Waldwick, moving to Wood Ridge 52 years ago. She was a parishioner of the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady, and was a member of the church bowling league and Dizzy Dames bowling league. She was also a member of the Felician College Prayer Group, and was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts of Waldwick and Wood Ridge. Anna Marie was the beloved wife of the late Anthony John Altamore, devoted mother of Anthony Altamore, and his wife Jacqueline, of Haskell, Gerard Altamore, and his wife Marian, of Lyndhurst, John Altamore, and his wife Cecelia, of East Rutherford, James Altamore of Lake Hiawatha and Christopher Altamore of Wood-Ridge. Loving grandmother of Nicole and her husband Ryan, Lisa, Sean, and his wife Trisha, Eric, Matthew, Thomas, Carrie Ann, Anthony, and great-grandchildren Charlotte and Nathaniel, dear sister of the late George and Mickey Sabatello. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Thursday, 8:30 AM, from the Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack Street, Wood Ridge, and 9:30 AM at the Church of the Assumption of Our Blessed Lady, in Wood Ridge. Entombment Holy Cross Chapel Mausoleum. Visiting Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, in memory of Anna Marie Altamore, would be appreciated.