Anna (Kasperowicz) Michaluk
1941 - 2020
Anna Michaluk (nee Kasperowicz)

Fairview - Anna Michaluk (nee Kasperowicz) of Fairview, NJ passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the age of 78. Anna was born in Poland November 15, 1941, to the late Wictor and Marie Kasperowicz.

She came to America June 29, 1960, and has lived in Fairview, NJ for over 40 years. She was a homemaker and a very devoted mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family preparing and cooking traditional Polish dishes for the holidays for all to enjoy. She also loved spending time with her cat Tango.

She will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Crohan, son Raymond and wife Kathleen Michaluk and son John Michaluk. Cherished nana to Melissa Crohan, Stephanie Michaluk and Lauren Michaluk. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 29th from 5-9 pm at McCorry Brothers, 780 Anderson Avenue, Cliffside Park, NJ. Funeral service will be private to the family on Thursday, July 30, 2020.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
McCorry Brothers
Funeral services provided by
McCorry Brothers
780 Anderson Ave.
Cliffside Park, NJ 07010
(201) 945-1220
