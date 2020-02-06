|
Anna (Ann) Mulligan
Berkeley Twp - Anna (Ann) Mulligan, 98, of Holiday City South, Berkeley Twp, NJ, beloved wife of the late Bernard Patrick Mulligan, peacefully passed away surrounded by her children on February 5th, 2020. Born in Hoboken, she lived in Ridgefield Park before moving to Berkeley Twp. 32 years ago. She was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Toms River and enjoyed time with the Women's Club of Holiday City South, gambling trips to Atlantic City, competing in bocce tournaments, dancing, and watching the NY Giants. She lived every day trying to bring laughter to those around her. She always said laughter is the best medicine. Ann will be greatly missed by her loved ones. She was predeceased by her sisters Mary Monaco and Angelina Barone, and brother Ralph Fishkelta. She is survived by her sisters Gloria Callahan and Doris Olsen, her children Mary and Ray Jahnke, Bernard and Barbara Mulligan, and Roberta and Sergio Rodriguez, six grandchildren: Christopher Rodriguez, Kristi Luzzetti and her husband Matthew, Keith Jahnke, Nicole Kalemba and her husband Zane, Bernard Mulligan and his wife Lauren, and Brandon Mulligan, and four great grandchildren: Nolan Luzzetti, Landon Luzzetti, Emerson Luzzetti, and Brynn Kalemba. She was also cherished by many loving nieces and nephews. Ann will always be in our hearts. Funeral from Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main Street, Ridgefield Park on Monday, February 10th at 9AM. The Funeral Mass will be offered 10AM at St. Francis R.C. Church, Ridgefield Park. Interment will follow at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 7PM. Vorheesingwersen.com