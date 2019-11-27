|
Anna Otero-Valmonte
Palisades Park -
Otero-Valmonte, Anna, age 69, of Palisades Park, passed on Monday November 25, 2019. Loving sister to Maria, Arisay, Thomas, Juan and Jose Otero. Beloved mother of Vanessa, David, and Serena. Predeceased by her husband George Valmonte. The family will receive their friends on Sunday 3-7pm and Monday 4-8pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". For condolences, directions, or information www.frankpatti.com or call (201) 944-0100.