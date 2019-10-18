|
Anna Polagye
West Caldwell - Anna, (nee Bischoff), 96, of West Caldwell, longtime resident of Dumont and formerly of Elmhurst, NY, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Anna was a 50 plus year member of The Lutheran Church of our Redeemer, Dumont where she actively participated in the Altar Guild, Bell Choir and the Lutheran Braille workers. Anna was currently a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ.
Cherished wife of the late Lawrence Polagye for 56 years (2003). Loving mother of Michael Polagye, Jean Bassett and her husband Bob, Alice Wright, and Larry Polagye and his wife Donna. Treasured grandmother of Brian, Laura, Robert, Andrew, Carolyn, Kelly, Tim and Rebecca and great-grandchildren, Anna & Jameson.
Family will receive friends on Sunday October 20, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, October 21, 2019 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 92 Burton Avenue Hasbrouck Heights. Interment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ to follow.
As an expression of sympathy, flowers welcomed or memorial contributions in Anna's memory may be made to a .
