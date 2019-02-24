|
|
Anna Rattacasa Esposito
Freehold - Anna Rattacasa Esposito former Basking Ridge and Bergenfield resident passed away on Feb. 22, 2019 at home in Freehold, NJ. She was 99.
She was predeceased by her husband Ralph in 2006.
She is survived by one son Ralph Esposito of Somerville, four daughters; Maryann Wagner (Dennis) of Bel Air MD, Linda Shaw of Rockaway, NJ, Ralph Esposito(Judy) of Whitehouse Station, NJ, Anna Esposito of Freehold,NJ, and Donna Cofalka (Norman) of CT. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Mass Monday 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Bernardsville. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. www.baileyfuneral.com