Services
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Road
Mendham, NJ 07945
(973) 543-4720
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Bailey Funeral Home
8 Hilltop Rd
Mendham, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church
Bernardsville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Esposito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Rattacasa Esposito


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anna Rattacasa Esposito Obituary
Anna Rattacasa Esposito

Freehold - Anna Rattacasa Esposito former Basking Ridge and Bergenfield resident passed away on Feb. 22, 2019 at home in Freehold, NJ. She was 99.

She was predeceased by her husband Ralph in 2006.

She is survived by one son Ralph Esposito of Somerville, four daughters; Maryann Wagner (Dennis) of Bel Air MD, Linda Shaw of Rockaway, NJ, Ralph Esposito(Judy) of Whitehouse Station, NJ, Anna Esposito of Freehold,NJ, and Donna Cofalka (Norman) of CT. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2-6pm at the Bailey Funeral Home, 8 Hilltop Rd., Mendham. Funeral Mass Monday 11am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Bernardsville. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Basking Ridge. www.baileyfuneral.com
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now