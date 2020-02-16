Services
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
(201) 945-5032
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
9:15 AM
Blackley Funeral Home
809 Broad Avenue
Ridgefield, NJ 07657
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
10:15 AM
St. Matthew RC Church
555 Prospect Ave.
Ridgefield, NJ
Anna Recine

Anna Recine Obituary
Anna Recine

Ridgefield - Anna Recine, of Ridgefield, NJ, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her loving family on February 15, 2020 at the age of 73 years. Beloved daughter of the late Joseph Anello and Carmela Pitti. Loving wife of Sergio Recine of Ridgefield, NJ. Treasured mother of Dina Russo and David, and Ronnie Recine and Marilyn. Cherished grandmother of Ronnie Recine Jr., Victoria Russo, and Emma Recine. Dear sister of Mary Napolitano and John Anello. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. And last not but least, she was a trusted canine mom of Sambuca and DJ. Visitation at Blackley Funeral Home, 809 Broad Ave. Ridgefield, NJ on Tuesday and Wednesday from 4PM to 8PM. Family and friends may gather at the funeral home on Thursday at 9:15AM to attend the Funeral Mass at St. Matthew RC Church, 555 Prospect Ave., Ridgefield on Thursday at 10:15AM. Entombment to follow at Madonna Mausoleum, Fort Lee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made for animal adoption to www.rescueme.org. For directions and any other info, visit blackleyfh.com.
