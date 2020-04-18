|
|
Anna Roccanova
Anna Roccanova, 84, passed away on April 13, 2020.
Anna was the youngest of four children born to Francesco and Orsola Galdi in Brooklyn, NY. She graduated Bay Ridge High School. She spent much of her life as a secretary in various capacities. Anna was a member of Our Lady of the Visitation Church in Paramus for almost 50 years where she had many friends. She worked as the secretary for the religious education office. She also led the folk group and then the children's choir for many years retiring only when she moved to West Milford to be closer to her children.
Anna had a deep love for her family. They were all her favorites and each one felt a special connection to her. She most enjoyed holidays with her family, especially cooking for everyone. However, every meal was an occasion. Cooking was a competitive sport in the family and is part of her legacy. The more people in the kitchen, the merrier.
Anna will always be remembered for her beautiful smile, her beautiful voice and her love for music. All music made her move! She passed the gift and love of music to her children and grandchildren.
Anna loved spending time with her children and their families. Besides being with them on holidays, her most cherished times were spent with her family vacationing on Long Beach Island. There she would enjoy being surrounded by all her grandchildren on the beach.
Anna is survived by her five daughters, Angela Wilson and her husband Glenn, Ursula Horochowski and Daniel, Anna Robbins and Kent, Teresa Roccanova, Camille Kluge and Richard. She is also survived by her fourteen grandchildren, Danielle, Kristin, Lisa, James, Owen, Emily, Matthew, Kevin, Samuel, Anthony, Robert, Grace, Catherine and Luke. Anna has five great grandchildren - Ira, David, Rowan, Joshua and Silas.
Anna loved the Lord and Jesus Christ was her personal Savior. Anna was a woman of tremendous faith; a faith that she was never afraid to share. She will be remembered as an authentic disciple of Jesus Christ, who used her time and her talent to serve Him and His Church. We are saddened by our loss of her presence here but we rejoice that she is heaven!
A memorial mass and celebration of Anna's life will be held at a later date when family and friends can gather together again.