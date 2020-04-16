|
Anna Rose Parisi
Hillsdale - Anna Rose (Mariniello) Parisi, 93, of Hillsdale, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Parisi. Devoted mother of Virginia Nicolosi, John (Tara) Parisi and the late Diane Clarke and Linda Beardsley. Dear sister of Marie, Anthony, Joseph Mariniello, Dolores Mellett and Patricia Hartenstein. Loving grandmother of 4 grandchildren and 3 great grand daughters. Born in Hackensack, she has lived in Hillsdale for the last 22 years.