Anna Rufrano
Garfield - RUFRANO, Anna, age 97, a lifelong resident of Garfield, died on August 25, 2019. She was a seamstress all of her life working for the I.L.G.W.U. - Passaic Local retiring in 1985 and a parishioner of Mt. Virgin Church, Garfield. Anna was devoted to her family taking care of everyone that has predeceased her, parents, Angelo and Mary Rufrano, siblings, Joseph, Lawrence, Rocco, Frances and Marjorie Rufrano, Angelina Kelly and Virginia Cangialosi, and a nephew, Philip Cangialosi. She is survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Visiting Thursday 4 to 7 pm. The funeral is Friday, August 30, 2019, arriving at the Aloia Funeral Home at 10 am followed by a 11 am mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Garfield. Interment St. Nicholas Cemetery, Lodi. The Rufrano family is in the care of the Aloia Funeral Home, 180 Harrison Ave., Garfield (973-340-7077). Condolences/Directions visit aloiafuneral.com