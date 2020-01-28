|
Anna Sasso
North Haledon - Sasso, Anna (Fastaia), 83 of North Haledon, passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to Joseph Sasso. Loving mother to Lynn Vaccaro & her husband Anthony of North Haledon, Lori Greyshock & her partner Jack Karcz of Fort Lee, Lisa Sasso & her husband Joseph Stacewicz of Fort Lee and Lesli Sasso-Fabris & her husband James of Franklin Lakes. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Lexy, Isabella and Elle. Great Grandmother of Julianna and Aiden.
Anna was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in Saddle Brook for 7 years before moving to North Haledon where she lived for the past 54 years. She was a licensed Real Estate Broker, and was co-owner of Manchester Realty for 20 years. She was a member of the Unico Women's Auxiliary and was an active volunteer for breast cancer awareness.
Visiting on Thursday at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton from 4PM to 8PM. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at St. Paul's RC Church in Prospect Park at 10:30 AM. Committal Service Private. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
