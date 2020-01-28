Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Paul's RC Church
Prospect Park, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Sasso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Sasso

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Sasso Obituary
Anna Sasso

North Haledon - Sasso, Anna (Fastaia), 83 of North Haledon, passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved wife of 64 years to Joseph Sasso. Loving mother to Lynn Vaccaro & her husband Anthony of North Haledon, Lori Greyshock & her partner Jack Karcz of Fort Lee, Lisa Sasso & her husband Joseph Stacewicz of Fort Lee and Lesli Sasso-Fabris & her husband James of Franklin Lakes. Cherished grandmother of Anthony, Lexy, Isabella and Elle. Great Grandmother of Julianna and Aiden.

Anna was born in Brooklyn, New York and lived in Saddle Brook for 7 years before moving to North Haledon where she lived for the past 54 years. She was a licensed Real Estate Broker, and was co-owner of Manchester Realty for 20 years. She was a member of the Unico Women's Auxiliary and was an active volunteer for breast cancer awareness.

Visiting on Thursday at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton from 4PM to 8PM. Funeral Mass on Friday, January 31st, 2020 at St. Paul's RC Church in Prospect Park at 10:30 AM. Committal Service Private. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to - 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

www.marroccos.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -