|
|
Anna (nee Mattessich) Scrivanich
Anna Scrivanich (nee) Mattessich died peacefully on January 5, 2020 at the age of 85. Born to parents Fillipo & Maria (nee) Piccinich on the picturesque island of Susak, Croatia she first immigrated to Italy in 1947 where she met her beloved late husband Nicolo Scrivanich. Together they immigrated to the United States and wed in 1956.
Devoted mother of Alfred Scrivanich and his wife Joan (nee) Bussanich and Nicholas Scrivanich, III and his wife Monica (nee) Picinich. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Fellner (nee) Scrivanich and her husband Tom, Nicholas IV, Alexa, Jillian, Jonathan, Anthony, Kaitlyn and the late Christopher. Adored great-grandmother to James, Christopher and Kristina. Anna is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Anna was a lover of world travel with a flair for languages and a talented storyteller with a gift for being dramatic. Her ability to connect with people is unmatched and all who knew her, loved her. She was a force of love and strength to her family and will be tremendously missed.
Funeral from the A.K. Macagna Funeral Home 495 Anderson Ave., Cliffside Park, NJ on Thursday January 9, 2020 at 10:00 am thence to St. Nicholas RC Church, Palisades Park, NJ, where a Funeral Mass will be offered at 10:30 am. Entombment to follow at Fairview Mausoleum, Fairview, NJ. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 pm.