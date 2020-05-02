Anna (Warchol) Stopinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna (nee Warchol) Stopinski

Fairfield - Anna Stopinski (nee Warchol), passed away peacefully at Llanfair House in Wayne NJ on April 29, 2020 at the age of 103. Born over a century ago, Anna lived thru the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, World War II and now escaped the Coronavirus Pandemic. In spite of personal and social challenges she just recently told her daughter, "I had a good life"!

Anna was born in Garfield NJ, on July 13, 1916 to Eva and Stephen Warchol. She later moved to Wallington NJ where she raised her two children. Eventually she resided in Rutherford NJ for 57 years. Since 2012 she had lived with her daughter Jane and son-in-law Ted "Larry" Lenosky in Fairfield NJ.

Anna retired as a seamstress from local fabric mills. She was a parishioner of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, a Roman Catholic Church in Wallington NJ, also a member of the Rosary Confraternity.

Anna lived an active life and enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, cooking, gardening and watching Yankee baseball games. "Nan" loved her family and was an inspiration to everyone. Her favorite activity was preparing meals and spending time with her children, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband of seventy two years, Anthony C, son Anthony S and his wife Sharon, brother Albert and sister Nellie. Anna "Nan" is survived by her daughter Jane and husband Ted 'Larry" Lenosky, grandsons David and Daniel Stapinski, Jeffrey Lenosky and grand daughter Larissa Lenosky and nine great grandchildren Jack, Paige, Brooke, Kaitlyn, Grace, Hanna, Cassidy, Maxwell and Halle. She was greatly loved and will be missed forever.

A private funeral will be held at Shook Funeral Home in Clifton, NJ. In her memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.ShookFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Shook Funeral Home - Clifton
639 Van Houten Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013
973-471-9620
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved