Anna (nee Warchol) Stopinski
Fairfield - Anna Stopinski (nee Warchol), passed away peacefully at Llanfair House in Wayne NJ on April 29, 2020 at the age of 103. Born over a century ago, Anna lived thru the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression, World War II and now escaped the Coronavirus Pandemic. In spite of personal and social challenges she just recently told her daughter, "I had a good life"!
Anna was born in Garfield NJ, on July 13, 1916 to Eva and Stephen Warchol. She later moved to Wallington NJ where she raised her two children. Eventually she resided in Rutherford NJ for 57 years. Since 2012 she had lived with her daughter Jane and son-in-law Ted "Larry" Lenosky in Fairfield NJ.
Anna retired as a seamstress from local fabric mills. She was a parishioner of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, a Roman Catholic Church in Wallington NJ, also a member of the Rosary Confraternity.
Anna lived an active life and enjoyed sewing, knitting, baking, cooking, gardening and watching Yankee baseball games. "Nan" loved her family and was an inspiration to everyone. Her favorite activity was preparing meals and spending time with her children, four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband of seventy two years, Anthony C, son Anthony S and his wife Sharon, brother Albert and sister Nellie. Anna "Nan" is survived by her daughter Jane and husband Ted 'Larry" Lenosky, grandsons David and Daniel Stapinski, Jeffrey Lenosky and grand daughter Larissa Lenosky and nine great grandchildren Jack, Paige, Brooke, Kaitlyn, Grace, Hanna, Cassidy, Maxwell and Halle. She was greatly loved and will be missed forever.
A private funeral will be held at Shook Funeral Home in Clifton, NJ. In her memory, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association. www.ShookFH.com
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 2 to May 3, 2020.