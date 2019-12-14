Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
9:00 AM
Liturgy
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi R.C. Church
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
Interment
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
St. Mary's Cemetery
Saddle Brook, NJ
Hasbrouck Heights - Anna Stun (nee Zboraj) 91, of Hasbrouck Heights passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019. Born in Cabov, Czechoslovakia to the late John and Anna Zboraj. Before retiring, Anna was an assembler for Hoffmann La Roche in Clifton for thirty years. She was a member of the V.F.W. Post 4591 Auxiliary in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved wife of the late John Stun. Devoted mother of Barbara Valentino and her husband Anthony and Joseph Stun. Dear sister of Michael Zboray and his wife Josephine and the late John Zboraj. Loving grandmother of Jonna Hammond and her husband Daniel, Anthony Valentino, Mark Valentino, Jared Stun, Jordan Marisa Ferraro and her husband Pete. Cherished great grandmother of Kaylie, Keira and Dannah Hammond, Laila Valentino and Luka Remo, Giovanni Joseph and Giada Lee Ferraro. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, December 18th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Corpus Christi R.C. Church Hasbrouck Heights at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. Visitation Tuesday, December 17th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
