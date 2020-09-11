1/
Anna Teresa Murphy
Murphy, Anna Teresa, age 92, of Wayne, formerly of Leonia, Little Ferry and Stuart, FL, passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Daughter of the late Patrick F. and Alice T. Murphy, Anna is also predeceased by her loving and cherished sister, Mary K. (Kitty) DiGiacomo, and her dear brothers, Francis J. Murphy and James W. Murphy, along with brother-in-law Joseph DiGiacomo and sister-in-law Theresa Murphy. Anna is survived by her sister-in-law, Ann Murphy, as well as twelve nieces and nephews, and their families. She was a long-time parishioner of St. Margaret's R.C. Church in Little Ferry and St. Joseph's R.C. Church in Stuart. Before retiring, Anna worked for A. Sahadi and Company. The family would like to thank the caring and dedicated staffs at Brookdale Wayne and Ennoble Hospice for their kind and generous care of Anna. Anna's simple enjoyment of life and her infectious giggle will long be remembered. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 am on Monday, September 14, 2020 meeting at St. Anthony's R.C. Church, 276 Diamond Bridge Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ. Interment will follow at Madonna Cemetery, Fort Lee. Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, 557 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. (www.browningforshay.com)




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
08:30 AM
St. Anthony's R.C. Church
