Services
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
(973) 546-2000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home
1313 Van Houten Ave.
Clifton, NJ 07013
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul R.C. Church
124 Union Ave.
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Toto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Toto


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Toto Obituary
Anna Toto

Montclair - Anna Toto, 92, of Montclair, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Passaic, Anna resided in Clifton for most of her life before moving to Montclair in 1983. Before her retirement, Anna was employed with Hoffman LaRoche Co. in Nutley for 40 years, retiring as an Administrator.

Survivors include: her brother, Joseph Toto of Clifton and 18 nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Theresa Toto; one brother, Salvatore Toto and three sisters, Lucy Tortorici, Grace Fusco and Mary Dragatto.

Visiting will be held Monday from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Paul R.C. Church, 124 Union Ave., Clifton. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution for Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or NJ Commission for the Blind, 153 Halsey Street, #6, Newark, NJ 07102 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -