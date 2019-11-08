|
|
Anna Toto
Montclair - Anna Toto, 92, of Montclair, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. Born in Passaic, Anna resided in Clifton for most of her life before moving to Montclair in 1983. Before her retirement, Anna was employed with Hoffman LaRoche Co. in Nutley for 40 years, retiring as an Administrator.
Survivors include: her brother, Joseph Toto of Clifton and 18 nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Theresa Toto; one brother, Salvatore Toto and three sisters, Lucy Tortorici, Grace Fusco and Mary Dragatto.
Visiting will be held Monday from 5:00 to 9:00 pm at Bizub-Quinlan Funeral Home, 1313 Van Houten Ave., Clifton. Funeral services will be held Tuesday 9:15 am from the funeral home followed by a 10:00 am Mass at St. Paul R.C. Church, 124 Union Ave., Clifton. Interment to follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Montclair. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution for Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave., #203, Roseland, NJ 07068 or NJ Commission for the Blind, 153 Halsey Street, #6, Newark, NJ 07102 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit www.bizub.com for driving directions and online condolences.