Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
Urbanowycz, Anna, 90, passed away on April 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Walter Urbanowycz. Loving mother to Stephan Urbanowycz of Clifton, Walter Urbanowycz, Jr. of Maywood, Michael Urbanowycz of Clifton, Olga Moncavage of Clifton & Maria Blodett of Wanaque. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren& 4 great grandchildren.

Mrs. Urbanowycz was born in Ukraine and came to the US in 1951 settling in Passaic before moving to Clifton in 1964. She was seamstress for M. Grossman & Sons Hat Co. in Passaic for 40 years retiring in 1994. She was a parishioner of St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church in Passaic.

In lieu of flowers donations to St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Church would be appreciated. Funeral Service & burial will be private. Arrangement by Marrocco Memorial Chapel 470 Colfax Avenue Clifton www.marroccos.com
