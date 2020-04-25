|
Anna V Robbins
Hasbrouck Heights - Anna V Robbins (Pagliei), 94 from Hasbrouck Heights departed this life peacefully on April 19th, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. She was reunited in heaven with her late husband Franklyn on the day before their 68th Wedding Anniversary. She is survived by her four adoring children: Carol Ann Minimi, James Robbins and wife Virginia (Gigi), Ronald Robbins, Julianne Calderone and husband Perry. She leaves behind 7 loving grandchildren: Todd, Laurén, Kelly, Kristin, Brett, Olivia, Julia and 3 great-grandchildren: Joseph, Anna and James. Also, survived by her 2 nieces and 6 nephews who loved her dearly. She is predeceased by her parents Vincent and Julia Pagliei, her brother Henry (Rico) Pagliei and wife Sue along with her beloved sister Ellen Cafaro and husband Joe.
Born in West Pottsgrove Twp, PA, the oldest of three children, she moved to Hasbrouck Heights when she was a senior in High School. Her father, an Italian immigrant, from a small village outside of Rome, came to America and started a new life when he was just 16 years old. She was always very proud of her Italian heritage and embraced their culture throughout her life. She met her love of a lifetime on the romantic beaches of Florida. Frank, a US Navy sailor, who served in WWII and the Korean War, knew it was love at first sight. They exchanged love letters and pictures while he served, and they married in 1952. During the war, she worked for the Curtiss-Wright Corp, which was a major manufacturer of airplane engines.
As a devout Catholic, she prayed the rosary every single day for her family and anyone who was in need of prayers. Blessing her kids and grandkids' pillows at night was a ritual. Any special occasion gave her a reason to sew a new dress. She enjoyed a good cup of coffee with her newspaper and a late-night snack of chips and a beer. Vacations at the Jersey Shore or just entertaining family and friends at their backyard pool, were the best of times. But it was cooking Sunday dinner for her family that gave her the most pleasure. Never were there any limits on who we could bring to our dinner table. Nobody could come close to her Gnocchi and Cavatelli, the best around! She always looked forward to our Christmas Eve celebrations with the entire family of 50 plus.
We want to acknowledge and thank the caregivers, who attended to her every need with love and grace: Bibi, Cynthia, Dolores, Basi and visiting nurse from Amedysis, Tara. Although, the funeral remains a private family ceremony, under the direction of Costa Memorial Home, our intention is to celebrate her wonderful, full life with a mass and reception at a date to follow. Burial is at George Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Center for Food Action New Jersey at www.cfanj.org.
As our father always said, "never say good-bye; always see you later!" To the best Mom ever we say, "We love you…more".