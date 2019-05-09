|
Cedar Grove - Anna (Gigantino) Vitale, 91, of Cedar Grove, died on April 27, 2019.
Born and raised in Santa Lucia Cava de Tirreni, Italy, she moved to the United States in 1970, settling in Montclair. Since 1984, she has been a resident of Cedar Grove. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Celentano's in Verona for 25 years. Anna was a member of the Padre Pio Association in Paterson, NJ, Sons of Italy in Wayne, NJ, and the Federation of Italian American Societies of NJ. She loved gardening, cooking, entertaining, and most of all dancing.
Pre-deceased by her parents, Antonio and Anna Gigantino, her siblings, and her husband of fifty-eight years, Antonio Vitale.
Surviving are her beloved children, Basilio, Rita, and Gennaro; cherished grandchildren, Mearl, Anthony, Gabriella, Dominick, Annalisa, Anna Victoria, and Eduardo. Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.
