Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Anna Vitale

Anna Vitale Obituary
Anna Vitale

Cedar Grove - Anna (Gigantino) Vitale, 91, of Cedar Grove, died on April 27, 2019.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home, 486 Pompton Ave. (Rt. 23), Cedar Grove, 07009.

A Funeral Mass will be offered on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Cedar Grove, NJ with entombment following at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover, NJ.

Memories and condolences may be shared at shookscedargrove.com.

Born and raised in Santa Lucia Cava de Tirreni, Italy, she moved to the United States in 1970, settling in Montclair. Since 1984, she has been a resident of Cedar Grove. Prior to her retirement, she worked for Celentano's in Verona for 25 years. Anna was a member of the Padre Pio Association in Paterson, NJ, Sons of Italy in Wayne, NJ, and the Federation of Italian American Societies of NJ. She loved gardening, cooking, entertaining, and most of all dancing.

Pre-deceased by her parents, Antonio and Anna Gigantino, her siblings, and her husband of fifty-eight years, Antonio Vitale.

Surviving are her beloved children, Basilio, Rita, and Gennaro; cherished grandchildren, Mearl, Anthony, Gabriella, Dominick, Annalisa, Anna Victoria, and Eduardo. Also surviving are many loving nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to or the or the ASPCA.
