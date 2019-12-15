Services
Lincoln Park - ANNA (NANCY) (nee Ekeman) WILEY, 88, of Lincoln Park died Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.

Born in Verona, NJ, Mrs. Wiley grew up in Caldwell and raised her children in Little Falls before moving to Bel Air, MD. She returned to New Jersey 10 years ago. Mrs. Wiley had been employed as a manager in the local banking industry.

She was a gift shop volunteer at Chilton Medical Center in Pequannock for 10 years and Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD for 17 years.

Mrs. Wiley was predeceased by her husband, John R. Wiley, in 1983 and by her brother, Alfred (Jack) Ekeman, in 1996.

She is survived by her three children, Katherine Wiley of Pompton Plains, NJ, Sharon Gebell and her husband, Thomas of St. Michael, MN and David C. Wiley and his wife, Kileen Turner- Wiley of Poolesville, MD; her sister, Katherine Bryant of Delta, Pa. and her four grandchildren, Kyra, Alexandra, John and Abigail.

Visitation will be 2-4 & 7-9 pm Tuesday at Bizub-Parker Funeral Home, 47 Main St. Little Falls. Funeral will be 9:00 am Wednesday from the funeral home and 10:00 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel RC Church, 155 West Parkway, Pompton Plains, NJ 07444. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Totowa. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to , PO Box 11039, Lewiston, ME 04243-9409.
