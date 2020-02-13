|
Annamae Relph
Toms River - Annamae Relph (nee Van Vliet), 84, of Toms River, NJ, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband, Richard H. Relph, her children Richard I. Relph of Toms River and Melissa Ciecierski and her husband John of Medford, NJ, two grandchildren Mitchell Ciecierski and his fiancée Stephanie and Ryan Ciecierski, her brother Ira Van Vliet and his wife Patricia, many nieces and nephews and the family dog, Chip.
Annamae graduated from Union High School and went to Washington School for Secretaries, NY. She went to work as an Executive Secretary for Lever Brothers in New York City.
She held many jobs, including Secretary to the High School Principal of River Dell in River Edge and Ridgefield, NJ. Annamae also worked for many lawyers as well.
She retired from Mini Wax/Sherwin Williams in 1994.
Annamae was a member of the Presbyterian Church of Toms River, was a former member of the First Congregational Church of River Edge, NJ and the Women's Club of Washington Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Congregational Church of River Edge.
Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St. Catherine Blvd., Toms River, is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.