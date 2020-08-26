AnnaMaria Benanti (nee Vivinetto)
Saddle Brook - AnnaMaria Benanti (nee Vivinetto) 71, of Saddle Brook formerly of Garfield passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Born in Hackensack on July 22, 1949. Beloved wife of forty-nine years to Thomas Benanti, Sr. Devoted mother of Antonia Zangara and her husband James, Thomas Benanti, Jr. and his wife Nicole and Christine Valenzuela and her late husband Jose. Loving daughter of the late Anna Vivinetto. Dear sister of Lucille Fusco and the late Anthony Vivinetto. Daughter-in-law of Josephine Benanti and the late Dominic. Sister-in-law of Donald Benanti and his wife Marissa and Robert Benanti and his wife Elaine. Her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, Paige, J.T., Jase, Grace, Lily, Jada, and Mia. Cherished aunt of many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews. Visitation at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, August 28th from 4-7 PM. Private cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com