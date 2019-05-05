Services
Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Homes, Inc.
425 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Michael's Church
Lyndhurst - Dembia, AnnaMay (nee Keltos), 83, of Lyndhurst, New Jersey, passed away on Thursday, May 2,2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Dembia. Loving mother of Deborah Curatola, Patricia Gonzales & her husband Albert, and the late Thomas Dembia. Mother-in-law of Alex Carnavale. Adored grandmother of Kristen, Lisa & her fiance Jerry, Matthew, TJ, Keith, and Griffin. Cherished great-grandmother of James. Dear sister of Bernice Malvik & her husband Ken, Patty Graf & her husband Alan, and the late Jack Keltos & his wife Barbara. Also survived my many nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass Monday 10:30AM St. Michael's Church. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to of America, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601 or VHS Hospice Services of New Jersey, 783 Riverview Drive, Totowa NJ 07512. Services under the direction of Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, 425 Ridge Rd., Lyndhurst. Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com
