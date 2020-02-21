Services
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
St. Elizabeth's Church
700 Wyckoff Ave.
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Anne Barnao Obituary
Anne Barnao

Wyckoff - Anne Barnao, 92, of Wyckoff, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 surrounded by her 4 daughters. Born in Garfield, Anne raised her family in Lodi and retired to Wyckoff in 1994. Anne is survived by her daughers Joanne Hernandez of Saddle Brook, Catherina Saraceni of Wyckoff, Maureen Dulhagen of Brick, and Robin Gutwill of Oak Ridge; 13 grandchildren: Shannon, Dylan, Kaci, Taryn, Gabrielle, Joseph, Jason, Jesse, Jamie, Jodi, Brittany, Jared, and Alex and 5 great grandchildren: Giuliana, Isabella, Jack, Gavin and Luca. Anne was predeceased by her husband Joseph in 1981, along with her 5 sisters and 2 brothers. Anne was devoted to Saint Jude, enjoyed attending the Wyckoff Seniors, St. Elizabeth's Seniors and the Christian Health Care Center. She loved her sweets, sun bathing, and spending time with her family. Visiting hours are 4 - 8 pm on Monday at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Ave. Wyckoff, NJ. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:00pm on Tuesday at the St. Elizabeth's Church, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Saddle Brook.
