Anne Brocaglia
Clifton - Brocaglia, Anne, 94, formerly of Clifton, passed away on April 17, 2020.
Anne was a graduate of Clifton High School who spent her career as a legal secretary, working for a Judge in the Passaic County Courthouse for many years.
She was an accomplished artist and singer who also excelled at sports, winning awards in golf and bowling. Anne is pre-deceased by her parents, John and Carmela (Danza) Brocaglia and siblings, Rose (and Frank) Laudi, Carlo (Chuck) Brocaglia, Mary (and Paul) Baumler, Frances (and Samuel) Aboyoun, Albert Brocaglia, Eleanor Vargo, and John (and Clare) Brocaglia, and her nieces, Brenda (Laudi) Steenland and Barbara (Vargo) Juliano. She was a beloved sister-in-law to Mary Brocaglia and Nora Brocaglia, and a favorite Aunt to Charles (and Maureen) Aboyoun, Lorraine Campbell, John (and Margaret) Vargo, Paul Baumler, Thomas and Richard Brocaglia, Susan Brocaglia (and her partner, Milt Melamed), Pamela (Brocaglia) Jamison (and her husband, Mike), and Joyce Brocaglia (and her husband, Ross). She also has countless great, and great-great nieces and nephews!
We will miss her beautiful smile, her quick wit and her occasional off-color jokes!
Private services were held. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton.
In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Anne Brocaglia to The Community Food Bank of New Jersey, 31 Evans Terminal Road, Hillside, New Jersey 07205. www.cfbnj.org.