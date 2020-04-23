Services
Marrocco Memorial Chapel
470 Colfax Avenue
Clifton, NJ 07013-1624
(973) 249-6111
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Brocaglia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Brocaglia

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Brocaglia Obituary
Anne Brocaglia

Clifton - Brocaglia, Anne, 94, formerly of Clifton, passed away on April 17, 2020.

Anne was a graduate of Clifton High School who spent her career as a legal secretary, working for a Judge in the Passaic County Courthouse for many years.

She was an accomplished artist and singer who also excelled at sports, winning awards in golf and bowling. Anne is pre-deceased by her parents, John and Carmela (Danza) Brocaglia and siblings, Rose (and Frank) Laudi, Carlo (Chuck) Brocaglia, Mary (and Paul) Baumler, Frances (and Samuel) Aboyoun, Albert Brocaglia, Eleanor Vargo, and John (and Clare) Brocaglia, and her nieces, Brenda (Laudi) Steenland and Barbara (Vargo) Juliano. She was a beloved sister-in-law to Mary Brocaglia and Nora Brocaglia, and a favorite Aunt to Charles (and Maureen) Aboyoun, Lorraine Campbell, John (and Margaret) Vargo, Paul Baumler, Thomas and Richard Brocaglia, Susan Brocaglia (and her partner, Milt Melamed), Pamela (Brocaglia) Jamison (and her husband, Mike), and Joyce Brocaglia (and her husband, Ross). She also has countless great, and great-great nieces and nephews!

We will miss her beautiful smile, her quick wit and her occasional off-color jokes!

Private services were held. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of Anne Brocaglia to The Community Food Bank of New Jersey, 31 Evans Terminal Road, Hillside, New Jersey 07205. www.cfbnj.org.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -