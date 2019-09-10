Services
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
9:15 AM
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Clare RC Church
Anne C. (Olcott) Danzitz Obituary
Anne C. (Olcott) Danzitz

Livingston - Anne C. (Olcott) Danzitz, age 83, formerly of Clifton, died peacefully Sunday, September 8, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided in Clifton before moving to Boonton and then to Livingston 8 years ago. Anne was employed as a legal secretary for John Duch, Esq. in Clifton for 20 years prior to her retirement in 2002. She is a parishioner of St. Clare RC Church in Clifton and a member of their Rosary Society. Anne is predeceased by her husband, Michael J. Danzitz and by three sisters, Marie Yesko, Rose Fiorina and Dorothy Leitgeb. She is survived by two daughters; Lorraine Danzitz-Rusnak and husband, Jeffrey of Pompton Lakes and Barbara Sandberg and husband, Keith of Clifton, by a son, Michael Danzitz and wife, Jae of West Orange and by three grandchildren, Eric and Sean Sandberg and Rachael Danzitz. Funeral Services will begin 9:15 AM Thursday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton with a 10 AM Mass at St. Clare RC Church. Visiting hours are Wednesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers contributions in Anne's name to Popcorn Park Zoo, 1 Humane Way, Forked River, NJ 09731 will be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com
