Anne C. Ross
Franklin, ME - Anne C. Ross, 87, of Franklin, passed away on March 21, 2019, surrounded by family. Anne was born July 30, 1931 in West Orange, New Jersey to the late William and Virginia Magliaro.
Anne's smile could light up a room, her fiery spirit and warm personality made her a favorite among her husband's more reserved family. She and her husband John G. Ross "Jack", raised a family of four children in Millburn, NJ. As well as, being a caring stay at home mom, she was a beloved class mother for her children's grade school class'. As her kids got older she worked ushering at The Paper Mill Playhouse, and display set-up and maintenance for Leggs stockings in stores. She was good in the kitchen and loved nothing more than being able to cook with and for her large, extended Italian family. After Jack retired, they moved to Maine where she volunteered regularly at the Franklin Library and lunched with Faye Billings and her lady friends.
She is survived by her brother, Thom Magliaro of Florida and partner Leo. Her children, John Ross of Texas, his children Bonnie and George. Nancy Ross of New Hampshire, her children, Chris, Britta and Daniel. Bill Ross of Trenton, wife Snow, and their child Bella. Jane Saflicki of Ellsworth, her partner Steve, and their children Andrew, Michael and Daniel, as well as being a great grandmother of seven. She is predeceased by her husband Jack and her sisters, Louise, Sue, Florence and Virginia.
A service was held on Saturday, March 30th at the Bragdon-Kelley Funeral Home, 215 Main Street Ellsworth, Maine.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to The Franklin Library at P.O. Box 202, Franklin, Maine 04634, in her memory.