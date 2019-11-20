|
|
Anne Corbran
Bergenfield - Anne Corbran. Born February 8, 1939 passed away peacefully at 12:01am on November 20, 2019 at H.N.H Teaneck, NJ. We bid her Farwell but not Forever the matriark of our family. Her dedication and Love was 60 years in the making. Her legacy lives on with all of us who loved her. Devoted wife of Walter. Beloved mother of Walter, Elaine, Jeffrey, Mark and the late Steven. Loving grandmother of Steven, Kristie, Kyle, Andrew, Tyler, Katie, Mandy, Betsy, Nathan, Kelsey, Jack, Luke and Caleb and great grandmother of Issac and Charlie. Dear sister of Joan, Linda and George. Visiting on Friday from 4-8 PM at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave. Bergenfield. All will meet at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church, 29 N Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Saturday at 9:45 AM for the Funeral Mass at 10 AM. Interment Rockland Cemetery, Sparkill, NY. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com