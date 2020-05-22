Anne (O'Hara) Coughlin
Anne Coughlin (nee O'Hara)

Mundelein, IL. - Anne Coughlin (nee O'Hara) passed away Monday May 11, 2020 in her home. Anne was born on September 7, 1955 to Robert and Denise O'Hara of Rutherford. She enjoyed reading a good book and spending time with her feline friends. Anne is survived by her loving children Erin (John) English, Caitlin (Annie Tremblay) Coughlin, Maura (Philip Mogen) Coughlin, and Kevin Coughlin. She also leaves behind her Grandchildren Madeleine, Jack, Norah, and Theodore, her siblings Meg (Dan) Walsh, Terry O'Hara, Ellen O'Hara, Benn O'Hara, and Mary Alice (Rich) Moller, as well as many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers please mail donations in Anne's name to the Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter 2200 Riverwoods Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015. For Information on Anne's services contact the Kristan Funeral Home at (847) 566-8020 or visit kristanfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
