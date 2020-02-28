Services
Vorhees-Ingwersen Funeral Home
59 Main St.
Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660
(201) 342-2350
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
3:30 PM
View Map
Anne (Picone) Cummings

Anne (Picone) Cummings Obituary
Anne (nee Picone) Cummings

Midland Park - Anne (nee Picone) Cummings age 79 of Midland Park formerly of Bogota, passed away on February 27, 2020. She was an office supervisor for Penguin USA in Bergenfield. Devoted mother to Kevin Cummings and his wife Eugenia, Gerard Cummings and Lucy, Karen Kammen and her partner Nick. Loving grandmother to Marissa and her husband Ravi, Rachel, Tyler, Kaylee and her partner Andrew, Keri-Anne and Jarrett. Great grandmother to Oliver, Hunter, Lincoln and Archer. Plus a beloved Mom and Grammy to so many others. Anne is predeceased by her five siblings. The funeral service will be conducted at Vorhees Ingwersen Funeral Home 59 Main St. Ridgefield Park on Sunday 3:30pm. Visitation Sunday 12-4pm. Cremation will be private. If desired donations may be made to: 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105-9959 in her memory.

