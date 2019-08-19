|
|
Anne De Lorenzo
Oakland - Anne De Lorenzo, age 90, died peacefully in her Oakland, NJ home on Sunday, August 18, 2019, the beloved daughter of the late Thor and Ethel Lindstrom. She was predeceased by her son, William Thor De Lorenzo. She left surviving her beloved husband William De Lorenzo, Jr., Esq.; her daughter Diana Lynn Tocko and Diana's children, Jessica Anne Merill, her husband, Cliff and their son, Quint; John B. Tocko, Jr. and Stephanie Ann Tocko; her son, Paul E. De Lorenzo, Esq. and Keith C. De Lorenzo, his wife, Heather and his children Kyle and Kelsey. Surviving is her sister Sally Lindstrom, her brothers Robert and Keith Lindstrom having predeceased her. She was married on Memorial Day in 1954 and taught school in Cherry Point, North Carolina while her husband was on active duty in the United States Marine Corps. Anne was very active during her lifetime, originally being involved in the Junior Women's Club in Hackensack and then the Oakland Women's Club. She loved antiquing and the travels it involved and she has collections of postcards showing scenes from Warsaw, New York (where she resided for a number of years), Oakland NJ and Hackensack, NJ. She has also amassed a large ladies hat collection which she has exhibited on occasion and has been described in various newspaper articles as the "Hat Lady". She was involved with the local Girl Scouts and ultimately became a Director of the Lenne Lenape Council of the Girl Scouts and served as their cookie drive Chairman. She served for a number of years as a Republican County Committeewomen in Oakland, and was active in the Bergen County Young Republican Club. She was named Oakland's Woman of the Year in 1973. She traveled with her husband and visited 82 countries and islands around the world, bringing back dolls typical of the dress in each country for her grandchildren. She taught swimming at the Ridgewood YMCA. She lectured locally to the senior citizens and other organizations on the Ramapo River using the Oakland Postcards that she collected, showing Oakland's past history. For many years, she was chairwoman of the original Street Naming Committee of the Oakland Women's Club who named Oakland's new streets beginning around 1965. She sang for many years with her lovely soprano voice in the choir at St. Alban's Episcopal Church. She enjoyed bicycling on the numerous bike paths where the family owns a vacation home on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. She enjoyed playing on the old upright piano in the family home for many years. She also looked forward each year to an annual Christmas party with all of her relatives. She graduated from High School in Warsaw, New York and the University of Colorado, where she participated as a cheer leader. She also did graduate studies at Columbia University before working at Celanese Corp. She served as a class mother in the Oakland school system on numerous occasions. Her family will fondly remember her passion as an outstanding chef. She was totally devoted and involved with her four children, grandchildren and her many relatives. She will be laid to rest with other members of her immediate family in the Hackensack Cemetery, Hackensack, New Jersey. She will be greatly missed by her family and her friends.
The family will receive family and friends at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes on Wednesday 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A service will follow at the funeral home on Thursday at 10 AM.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Oakland First Aid Squad, PO Box 5, Oakland, NJ 07436
For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.