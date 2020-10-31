Anne DiPasqua
Mahwah - Anne T. DiPasqua, 90, of Mahwah and formerly of Saddle River, died Friday, October 30, 2020. Born in the Bronx, Anne lived in Saddle River for 30 years before moving to Mahwah in 2006.
Anne was an avid gardener, water color artist, gourmet cook, master seemstress and world traveler.
She loved her family more than anything and was the best wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother in the world.
Loving mother to her 6 children: Diane and her husband Fred Ernst of River Vale, Linda and her husband Gary Muscarella of Montvale, Paul Di Pasqua and his wife Cindy of Boca Raton, FL, Amy and her husband Vincent Fabano of Oakland, Laura and her husband George Rivera of Waldwick, and Celeste Kane of Wyckoff, and her brother, Joseph of Carmel, NY.
Grandmother to 12 adoring grandchildren: Nicholas, Christin, Eric, Leanne, Joseph, Alfio, Liza, Dante, Michael, Richard, Benjamin, and Matthew; and 12 great grandchildren: Luke, Grace, Hope, Adriana, Paul Michael, Charli, Dylan, Giovanni, Luca, Ezekiel, Hudson, and Guilietta.
Anne was predeceased by her loving husband Alfred, and her son in law Robert Kane.
Funeral Mass will be on Wednesday, 10:00 am at St. Gabriel's Church, 88 East Saddle River Road, Saddle River, NJ 07458. Entombment will follow at the Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com
.
In lieu of flowers, Donations in Anne's name may be made to the LAM Foundation, 4520 Cooper Road, Suite 300, Cincinnati, OH 45242.