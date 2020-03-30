Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Muller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Elizabeth Muller

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Elizabeth Muller Obituary
Anne Elizabeth Muller

Closter - Muller, Anne Elizabeth, a 60 year resident of Closter, NJ died March 27, 2020 at the age of 100 years. She is survived by two sons, George F. Muller Jr., John Muller and his wife Connie Heymann, and Katherine Muller, her cherished granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George F. Muller, Sr. Anne served in the Navy in World War II. There was no visitation due to the current health crisis, and a private burial took place on Monday, March 30, at the George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, in Paramus, NJ. Should anyone care to donate in her memory, please choose or consider supporting the Courtyard Project at The Veterans Memorial HomeParamus, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652 Tel.(201) 634-8200
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -