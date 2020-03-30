|
|
Anne Elizabeth Muller
Closter - Muller, Anne Elizabeth, a 60 year resident of Closter, NJ died March 27, 2020 at the age of 100 years. She is survived by two sons, George F. Muller Jr., John Muller and his wife Connie Heymann, and Katherine Muller, her cherished granddaughter. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, George F. Muller, Sr. Anne served in the Navy in World War II. There was no visitation due to the current health crisis, and a private burial took place on Monday, March 30, at the George Washington Memorial Park Cemetery, in Paramus, NJ. Should anyone care to donate in her memory, please choose or consider supporting the Courtyard Project at The Veterans Memorial HomeParamus, 1 Veterans Way, Paramus, NJ 07652 Tel.(201) 634-8200