Totowa - Mulvaney, Anne F. (nee Steyn), age 91 of Totowa at rest in Wayne on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of seventy years to the late Thomas J. Mulvaney (2017). Loving mother of Marie T. Mulvaney of Totowa, Maryann Biegel and her husband John of Totowa and Thomas J. Mulvaney Jr. of Garfield. She was pre deceased by her brother, Henry Steyn and her sister, Frances Borden. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews and her beloved grand dog, Bella who deeply misses her. Born in Jersey City, she lived in Hoboken before moving to Totowa in 1983. She was a Salesperson for Lois Hallmark, Wayne, for twenty two years before retiring in 2005. Mrs. Mulvaney was a parishioner of St. James R.C. Church, Totowa. She enjoyed trips to Atlantic City as well as Bingo with her friends and trips to Dunkin Donuts. She was an avid NY Mets fan. She loved to bake with her daughters and made Holiday cookies for everyone. She was always with her two daughters and her grand dog, Bella and they were referred to by her late husband Thomas as the Three Musketeers. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral from the Festa Memorial Funeral Home, 111 Union Blvd., Totowa, on Wednesday at 9:00 AM. Funeral Mass to follow at St. James R.C. Church, Totowa at 9:30 AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery Mausoleum, Totowa. Friends may visit Tuesday from 4:00 to 8:00 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.