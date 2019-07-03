Services
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:45 AM
R.C. Church of the Annunciation,
Paramus, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anne Gerke-Mola
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anne Gerke-Mola

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anne Gerke-Mola Obituary
Anne Gerke-Mola

Paramus - Anne, (nee Brogan), 84, of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Before retiring, Anne worked for Sterns as the human resource manager for over 20 years and then Norrell Staffing as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the R.C. Church of the Annunciation in Paramus, NJ, 07652. Anne was a member of the Paramus Seniors.

Cherished wife of the late Alfred H. Gerke and the late Salvatore "Buddy" Mola. Loving mother of John Gerke and his wife Eileen, Jim Gerke and his wife Phyllis, and Cathy Gerke-Phillips and her husband Patrick. Beloved grandmother of Elizabeth Gerke, Thomas Gerke and Katie Phillips. Adored step-mother of Cyndie Alpher and her husband Michael and Claudette Keith and her husband Kyle. Sweet step-grandmother of Jennifer, Nick & Matt Alpher, Cody & Karlie Keith, and Sarah Salsman and great-grandmother of Lily. Anne is predeceased by her sister, Margaret Brogan Smith and brother, John Joseph Brogan, Jr., and step-daughter, the late Gail Salsman. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, one dear sister-in-law and two very special care givers, Cecelia and Vic.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at on Saturday, July 6, at 9:00 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:45 am Funeral Mass at R.C. Church of the Annunciation, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.

To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now