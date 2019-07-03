|
Anne Gerke-Mola
Paramus - Anne, (nee Brogan), 84, of Paramus, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019. Before retiring, Anne worked for Sterns as the human resource manager for over 20 years and then Norrell Staffing as an administrative assistant. She was a member of the R.C. Church of the Annunciation in Paramus, NJ, 07652. Anne was a member of the Paramus Seniors.
Cherished wife of the late Alfred H. Gerke and the late Salvatore "Buddy" Mola. Loving mother of John Gerke and his wife Eileen, Jim Gerke and his wife Phyllis, and Cathy Gerke-Phillips and her husband Patrick. Beloved grandmother of Elizabeth Gerke, Thomas Gerke and Katie Phillips. Adored step-mother of Cyndie Alpher and her husband Michael and Claudette Keith and her husband Kyle. Sweet step-grandmother of Jennifer, Nick & Matt Alpher, Cody & Karlie Keith, and Sarah Salsman and great-grandmother of Lily. Anne is predeceased by her sister, Margaret Brogan Smith and brother, John Joseph Brogan, Jr., and step-daughter, the late Gail Salsman. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, one dear sister-in-law and two very special care givers, Cecelia and Vic.
Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at on Saturday, July 6, at 9:00 am at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 9:45 am Funeral Mass at R.C. Church of the Annunciation, Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus.
