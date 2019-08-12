|
Anne Giordano
Clifton - Anne V. (Iula) Giordano 93 of Clifton died Thursday August 8, 2019. Born in New York City, she resided in Lyndhurst prior to moving to Clifton 67 years ago. Anne was employed as a secretary for over 40 years by Jerome Morici Inc. in Clifton prior to her retirement in 2008. She also worked as a volunteer at St. Mary's hospital in Passaic for many years. Anne was a parishioner of St. Andrew RC Church in Clifton. Anne is predeceased by her husband Edward, by a sister Kay Aston, and by a brother Victor Iula. She is survived by a son Glenn and wife Johnna of Wake Forest, NC, by a daughter Karen Wagner and husband Jim of Clifton, by five grandchildren; Scott, Ryan, Dominick, Bryan, and Marissa, and by seven great grandchildren; Sierra,, Dustin, Ansleigh, Cosette, Brooks, Sadie, and Easton. Funeral services will begin Tuesday at 12 noon at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. Visiting hours are Tuesday 10AM - 12 noon. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in North Arlington. www.allwoodfuneralhome.com